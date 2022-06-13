Image credit: shutterstock.com BSER 10th result out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

BSER 10th Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 10 result 2022 has been declared, and is now available on the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. A total of 82.89 per cent of students passed in the BSER Class 10 exam, the girls have outperformed boys. The pass percentage of the girls was 84.38 per cent, while boys was 81.62 per cent. RBSE 10th Result 2022 Live

Apart from the official websites, the students can check the RBSE Class 10 result on the private websites- indiaresults.com, examresults.net. The students can also get their Class 10 result via SMS, they need to send roll number to 56263.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard at Rajresults.nic.in

Visit the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in Click on RBSE 10th result 2022 link Use roll number/ name RBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen Download RBSE 10th score card, take a print out for further references.

In the Class 10 result 2022 last year, a total of 99.56 per cent students cleared the exam successfully. The girls have also outperformed boys, the pass percentage of girls was 99.62 per cent, boys- 99.51 per cent.

The students need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to pass in the RBSE 10th exams. Those who could not clear the RBSE 10th exam 2022, can apply for the scrutiny process, the dates will be notified soon. For details on the RBSE 10th scrutiny process, please visit the website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.