Image credit: shutterstock.com RBSE 10th Result 2022: Apply for scrutiny within 15 days

RBSE 10th Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the result of RBSE Class 10 exam 2022 on Monday, June 13. To get pass in the RBSE Class 10 exam, the students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks. The students who could not obtain the desired passing marks can apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation process. They can apply for scrutiny within 15 days post result declaration. The scrutiny/ reevaluation process will be activated at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. RBSE 10th Result 2022 Live

According to RBSE, Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will announce the Class 10 result 2022 at 3 PM today. "The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared today at 3 pm," the minister earlier tweeted.

Meanwhile, the last date to apply for RBSE 12th Arts scrutiny process is Wednesday, June 15. The students can apply for re-evaluation/ scrutiny process with late fees till June 20. The Class 10 result 2022 will be available on the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Students can download the RBSE 10th score card using roll number and registration number.

Last year, the Class 10 result 2022 was announced on July 30, and 99.56 per cent students passed in the 10th exam successfully.