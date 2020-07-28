RBSE 10th Result 2020 Today; Know How To Check

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, will announce the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results today. The RBSE Class 10 exams were held in March but could not be concluded in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and therefore a few remaining papers had to be postponed. The Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 will be available on the official result website of the board -- rajresults.nic.in. Some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net will also host the RBSE 10th results. The board will announce the RBSE 10th Result 2020 for around 8,65,895 students this year.

Last year, in 2019, the Rajasthan board, RBSE had declared the Class 10th results on June 3. The overall pass percentage last year was 79.85 per cent.

Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result 2020: How to Check

STEP 1: Visit the official result website of RBSE -- rajresults.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the designated link for RBSE Class 10 result

STEP 3: Insert the roll number as mentioned in the RBSE Class 10 admit card

STEP 4: Provide other required information in the spaces allotted

STEP 5: Submit and view the Class 10 RBSE results

How To Check RBSE Class 10 Results On Private Portals

STEP 1: Visit indiaresults.com or examresults.net

STEP 2: Select the state -- Rajasthan

STEP 3: Select Class 10 Results

STEP 4: Register the roll number, email address and phone number

STEP 5: Submit and access the Rajasthan board Class 10 results

However, students viewing the RBSE Class 10 results from the above mentioned private portals are advised to tally the result with the official sources for authentication.