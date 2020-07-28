RBSE 10th Result 2020 Today; Know How To Check

Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, will declare the Rajasthan board Class 10 results soon. The Class 10th Rajasthan board result will be available on the official website -- rajresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 28, 2020 2:47 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
Rajasthan Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020: Live Updates
Rajasthan Board, RBSE, To Declare Class 10 Result Today: What's Next?
Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result 2020: Class 10 Results Today At 4 PM
Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result 2020 Tomorrow: List Of Websites
RBSE Class 10 Result 2020: Rajasthan Board To Announce Results Tomorrow
Rajasthan Class 10 Result Date Not Fixed Yet: RBSE Official
RBSE 10th Result 2020 Today; Know How To Check
RBSE 10th Result 2020 Today; Know How To Check
New Delhi:

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, will announce the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results today. The RBSE Class 10 exams were held in March but could not be concluded in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and therefore a few remaining papers had to be postponed. The Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 will be available on the official result website of the board -- rajresults.nic.in. Some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net will also host the RBSE 10th results. The board will announce the RBSE 10th Result 2020 for around 8,65,895 students this year.

Last year, in 2019, the Rajasthan board, RBSE had declared the Class 10th results on June 3. The overall pass percentage last year was 79.85 per cent.

Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result 2020: How to Check

STEP 1: Visit the official result website of RBSE -- rajresults.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the designated link for RBSE Class 10 result

STEP 3: Insert the roll number as mentioned in the RBSE Class 10 admit card

STEP 4: Provide other required information in the spaces allotted

STEP 5: Submit and view the Class 10 RBSE results

How To Check RBSE Class 10 Results On Private Portals

STEP 1: Visit indiaresults.com or examresults.net

STEP 2: Select the state -- Rajasthan

STEP 3: Select Class 10 Results

STEP 4: Register the roll number, email address and phone number

STEP 5: Submit and access the Rajasthan board Class 10 results

However, students viewing the RBSE Class 10 results from the above mentioned private portals are advised to tally the result with the official sources for authentication.

Click here for more Education News
RBSE 10th class result Rajasthan Board 10th result RBSE Board exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Rajasthan Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020: Live Updates
Live | Rajasthan Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020: Live Updates
Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Date: MSBSHE To Announce Result Date Soon
Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Date: MSBSHE To Announce Result Date Soon
Rajasthan Board, RBSE, To Declare Class 10 Result Today: What's Next?
Rajasthan Board, RBSE, To Declare Class 10 Result Today: What's Next?
KCET 2020: Karnataka High Court Asks State To Reconsider Decision On Holding Exam
KCET 2020: Karnataka High Court Asks State To Reconsider Decision On Holding Exam
Delhi HC Declines To Entertain Plea For Dance Courses In Delhi University
Delhi HC Declines To Entertain Plea For Dance Courses In Delhi University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................