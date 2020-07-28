Rajasthan Board, RBSE, will announce class 10 exam result today. The result will be released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on the website rajresults.nic.in. Students who pass class 10 exams will be eligible for admission to intermediate course programmes or for Class 11 and 12. Students who fail in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to clear their papers through supplementary exams.

Admission for Class 11 will begin after the RBSE board declares the Class 10 exam result. Students can either pursue the course in colleges available in the state or else apply in colleges outside. Intermediate admission is regulated by the Department of Higher and Technical Education.

There are 290 government colleges in Rajasthan.

For colleges outside the state, students need to visit the official websites. Due to COVID-19 pandemic many colleges have opted for contactless admission this year. Delhi University, for instance, has also removed ECA trials this year. DU said admissions under the extra-curricular (ECA) category will be held on the basis of certificates. The last date of registration is August 31.

After the RBSE 10th results are published, students who wish to recheck or verify their marks should wait for the announcement regarding this. Usually the board gives a chance to the students to request for verifying their marks. For this, the board will release application forms which the students need to fill and submit along with prescribed fees.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, schools and colleges across the country have remained close. Classes for the new academic session is likely to begin in online mode. A decision regarding this is awaited.

