RBSE 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board Releases Class 10 Results @ Rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board Releases Class 10 Results, 80.63% Pass

The Rajasthan Board results are available online at rajresults.nic.in and the details can be found online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website of the BSER.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Jul 28, 2020 4:09 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER), Ajmer, has published the Class 10 results today. The Rajasthan Board results are available online at rajresults.nic.in and the details can be found online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website of the BSER. A total of 11,52,201 students had appeared for the exam and the pass percentage 80.63%. 78.99 per cent of boys and 81.41 per cent of girls have qualified for higher education.

Before this, the RBSE result for Senior Secondary Science students was announced on July 8 while the Commerce stream results were declared on July 13.

The BSER result for Class 12 Arts students was released on July 21.

Students who have appeared for the Rajasthan Board exams in February and June would need their roll number of Class 10 examinations to check the BSER 10th results.

Apart from the official website, the RBSE results will also be released online on private third party portals like examresults.net.

The RBSE results for Class 10 students are delayed this year due to the COVID-19 crisis. Last year RBSE had declared the Class 10 exam result on June 3. 79.85% of the total students had passed the exam.

The Rajasthan Board had conducted the Class 10 exam for more than 10 lakh students this year. The Class 10 board exam under RBSE was held in February-March and June.

The exam could not be completed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the remaining papers it was again held on June 29 and June 30.

The Board had earlier decided to promote Class 9 and Class 11 students to next class on the basis of their performance in three unit tests, half-yearly examination, co-curricular activities, and all-round performance during the academic year.

National and state boards like Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations or CISCE, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal among others have already released the Class 10 results.

