RBSE 10th Result 2020: Girls Outshine Boys In Board Exams; Check Details

This year, 81.41 per cent of girls have qualified for higher education as compared to 78.99 per cent of boys passing the examination.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 28, 2020 4:35 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER), Ajmer, has announced the Class 10 results today at rajresults.nic.in. Students can find the details at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website of the BSER.

This year, 81.41 per cent of girls have qualified for higher education as compared to 78.99 per cent of boys passing the examination. A total of 11,52,201 students had appeared for the exam and the pass percentage is 80.63%. The Rajasthan Board Praveshika examination has been qualified by 56.08 per cent students.

Last year, in 2019, the Rajasthan Board, RBSE had declared the Class 10th results on June 3. The overall pass percentage last year was 79.85 per cent.

Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result 2020: How to Check

STEP 1:Visit the official result website of RBSE -- rajresults.nic.in

STEP 2:Click on the designated link for RBSE Class 10 result

STEP 3:Insert the roll number as mentioned in the RBSE Class 10 admit card

STEP 4:Provide other required information in the spaces allotted

STEP 5:Submit and view the Class 10 RBSE results

How To Check RBSE Class 10 Results On Private Portals

STEP 1:Visit indiaresults.com or examresults.net

STEP 2:Select the state -- Rajasthan

STEP 3:Select Class 10 Results

STEP 4:Register the roll number, email address and phone number

STEP 5:Submit and access the Rajasthan board Class 10 results

Before this, the RBSE result for Senior Secondary Science students was announced on July 8 while the Commerce stream results were declared on July 13.

The BSER result for Class 12 Arts students was released on July 21.

