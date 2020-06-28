RBSE Class 10 exam will begin from June 29

Supreme Court has dismissed the plea filed by a student's parent seeking cancellation of remaining board exams for class 10. The top court gave Rajasthan Board the go ahead to conduct examination for the remaining class 10 papers which are scheduled to begin from tomorrow.

Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by parent of a student, who urged the court to take note of the rising covid-19 cases in the state and allow cancellation of the remaining exams. The plea cited the recent Supreme Court decision in the CBSE plea after which the centre decided not to go ahead with the remaining CBSE exams for class 10 and 12.

Rajasthan Board will hold class 10 board examination for pending papers for over eight lakh students on June 29 and June 30.

The three judge bench hearing the plea said that it had dismissed similar petitions during earlier hearings.

The top court also stated that there have been no positive cases were located in the examination centres in last one month. It also said that the state government is taking all due precaution to ensure students' safety.

“Exams will be conducted following social-distancing guidelines prescribed by the State Government and High Court...if needed, labs, libraries, and seminar halls will also be converted into exam halls. Colleges, private schools, polytechnic institutions, engineering colleges, which are currently closed; can also be used as exam centres,” Arvind Kumar, Secretary, RBSE, had said in a statement.

RBSE also said that it will announce board exam results soon after concluding the exams.



