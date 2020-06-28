  • Home
  • Education
  • Supreme Court Dismisses Plea, Rajasthan Board 10th Exam From June 29

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea, Rajasthan Board 10th Exam From June 29

Supreme Court has dismissed the plea filed by a student's parent seeking cancellation of remaining board exams for class 10.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 28, 2020 7:35 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

RBSE Board Result 2020: Remaining Class 10, 12 Exams In June; Results Soon
RBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Dates: Class 12 Exams To Begin From June 18, Class 10 From June 27
CBSE Asks Schools To Conduct Re-Exam For Failed Students Of 9th, 11th
Online Education During COVID-19: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Calls For Bridging Digital Divide
Parents Approach Supreme Court Seeking School Fees’ Regulation Amid Lockdown
UNESCO Report: Women Under Represented In School Textbooks, Shown Mostly In Traditional Roles
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea, Rajasthan Board 10th Exam From June 29
RBSE Class 10 exam will begin from June 29
New Delhi:

Supreme Court has dismissed the plea filed by a student's parent seeking cancellation of remaining board exams for class 10. The top court gave Rajasthan Board the go ahead to conduct examination for the remaining class 10 papers which are scheduled to begin from tomorrow.

Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by parent of a student, who urged the court to take note of the rising covid-19 cases in the state and allow cancellation of the remaining exams. The plea cited the recent Supreme Court decision in the CBSE plea after which the centre decided not to go ahead with the remaining CBSE exams for class 10 and 12.

Rajasthan Board will hold class 10 board examination for pending papers for over eight lakh students on June 29 and June 30.

The three judge bench hearing the plea said that it had dismissed similar petitions during earlier hearings.

The top court also stated that there have been no positive cases were located in the examination centres in last one month. It also said that the state government is taking all due precaution to ensure students' safety.

“Exams will be conducted following social-distancing guidelines prescribed by the State Government and High Court...if needed, labs, libraries, and seminar halls will also be converted into exam halls. Colleges, private schools, polytechnic institutions, engineering colleges, which are currently closed; can also be used as exam centres,” Arvind Kumar, Secretary, RBSE, had said in a statement.

RBSE also said that it will announce board exam results soon after concluding the exams.


Click here for more Education News
RBSE 10th results rbse 10th result RBSE Class 10 Result RBSE Board exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Asks Schools To Conduct Re-Exam For Failed Students Of 9th, 11th
CBSE Asks Schools To Conduct Re-Exam For Failed Students Of 9th, 11th
Maharashtra To Set Up College For Marathi-Speaking People Of Karnataka
Maharashtra To Set Up College For Marathi-Speaking People Of Karnataka
IITs Promise ‘Innovative Replacements’ For Banned Chinese Applications
IITs Promise ‘Innovative Replacements’ For Banned Chinese Applications
Private Schools Can Collect Tuition Fee
Private Schools Can Collect Tuition Fee "Irrespective Of Offering Online Classes": Punjab High Court
Maharashtra To Revise Eligibility Criteria For Admission To Engineering: Technical Education Minister
Maharashtra To Revise Eligibility Criteria For Admission To Engineering: Technical Education Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................