Image credit: Twitter -- @rsprasad Ravi Shankar Prasad To Inaugurate Jindal Global Law School’s Global Conference Today

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prashad will today inaugurate the virtual conference on “Reimagining & Transforming the Future of Law Schools and Legal Education" organized by Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU).

JGLS is holding a three-day global conference from November 25 to 27. The Inauguration ceremony will also have a Keynote Address delivered by Mr. Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner of one of India’s leading law firms – Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

“Law Schools around the world have had to react swiftly to minimize the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the last few months. Educational leaders, faced with multiple challenges, had to simultaneously cater to the needs of all their stakeholders and show immense resilience during this unprecedented crisis. Therefore, this Conference aims to bring together nearly 170 thought leaders from 6 continents and 35+ countries over 30+ Thematic Sessions and 2 Keynote Addresses to reimagine the future of legal education,” JGLS said in a statement.

Other events of the conference include Constitution Day lecture by Justice D. Y. Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court of India, on November 26; Keynote address by Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir; Presidential Address by Justice U.U. Lalit, Judge, Supreme Court of India and valedictory address by Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, on November 27.

“In the context of the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, it is very important for leaders of legal education from all over the world to come together to redefine the future of legal education which will impact the future of students, academics, and institutions...We look forward to this conference by bringing a comprehensive and inclusive perspective on the future of legal education, creating the desired response of the legal community to the ongoing pandemic.” said Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University and Founding Dean, Jindal Global Law School.