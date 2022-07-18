  • Home
  • Education
  • Rationalising Textbooks Done For Speedy Recovery, Compensate Time Loss Due To Covid: Ministry Of Education

Rationalising Textbooks Done For Speedy Recovery, Compensate Time Loss Due To Covid: Ministry Of Education

With a view to facilitate speedy recovery in students learning continuum and compensating time loss, NCERT took a step towards the rationalisation of textbooks across the stages and subject areas," Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi added.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 18, 2022 4:58 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

No Shortage Of NCERT Textbooks, Over 4 Crore Books Distributed For 2022-23 Academic Session: Ministry
220 Students Took Admission In KV Under PM Cares For Children Scheme, Most In Madhya Pradesh
Assam To Introduce English As Medium Of Instruction For Science, Maths From Class 6
Uttar Pradesh Government To Form Committee To Fix Minimum Age For Madrasas Admission
Bihar Board Admission 2022: Registration Process For BSEB Class 6 Entrance Test Begins; Check Details
Maharashtra: Schools To Remain Shut In Latur For Two Days Amid Rain Warning
Rationalising Textbooks Done For Speedy Recovery, Compensate Time Loss Due To Covid: Ministry Of Education
Rationalisaling of textbooks were done for speedy recovery, MoE
New Delhi:

The NCERT took a step towards rationalisation of school textbooks to facilitate speedy recovery in students learning continuum and compensate for time loss due to prolonged school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi said on Monday. Ms Devi made the statement in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic situation, students across the stages of school education have struggled a lot to continue their learning through online and other modes. Also, concerns related to curriculum load including the content load spread over syllabi and textbooks have been raised from different corners," she said.

"Further, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 states that the reduction in content and increased flexibility of school curriculum and the renewed emphasis on constructive rather than rote learning must be accompanied by parallel changes in school textbooks. With a view to facilitate speedy recovery in students learning continuum and compensating time loss, NCERT took a step towards the rationalisation of textbooks across the stages and subject areas," Ms Devi added.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) had last month removed portions about the 2002 Gujarat riots, Emergency, Cold War, Naxalite movement and Mughal courts from its Class 12 textbooks, among other subjects, as part of its "syllabus rationalisation" exercise.

"Overlapping with similar content included in other subject area in the same class; similar content included in the lower or higher class in same subject; difficulty level; content, which is easily accessible to children and does not require much intervention from the teachers and can be learned through self-learning or peer learning; content, which is not relevant in the present context or outdated and taking care of the learning outcomes already developed across the classes, are among the criteria adopted for rationalisation of the content load," the minister said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
NCERT textbooks
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JNU To Explore Funding Opportunities For Reopening Daycare Centre: Teachers' Body
JNU To Explore Funding Opportunities For Reopening Daycare Centre: Teachers' Body
No Shortage Of NCERT Textbooks, Over 4 Crore Books Distributed For 2022-23 Academic Session: Ministry
No Shortage Of NCERT Textbooks, Over 4 Crore Books Distributed For 2022-23 Academic Session: Ministry
CBSE Result 2022 On Digilocker: How To Download Security Pin To Check 10th, 12th Results
CBSE Result 2022 On Digilocker: How To Download Security Pin To Check 10th, 12th Results
DNB PDCET 2022 Admit Card Today At Nbe.edu.in; Steps To Download Hall Ticket
DNB PDCET 2022 Admit Card Today At Nbe.edu.in; Steps To Download Hall Ticket
NEET 2022 LIVE: NEET UG Unofficial Answer Key, Exam Analysis, Cut-Off, College Predictor
Live | NEET 2022 LIVE: NEET UG Unofficial Answer Key, Exam Analysis, Cut-Off, College Predictor
.......................... Advertisement ..........................