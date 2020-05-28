RIMC entrance exam application date has been extended

Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) has extended the last date to submit application form for its entrance exam. The last date to submit application form is June 15, 2020. RIMC has also postponed the exam dates which were originally scheduled on June 1 and 2. The revised dates would be announced later.

RIMC will admit only boys to class 8 in the RIMC, Dehradun for January 2021 term. Applicants for the test should not be less than 11 and half years in age but should not have attained the age of 13 years as on January 1, 2021.

The students must be studying in class 7 or have passed class 7 from any recognized school at the time of admission.

As for entrance test, there will be a written exam and a viva-voce. The written exam will consist of three papers - English, Mathematics, and General Knowledge. Minimum pass marks for each paper is 50%.

The interview was scheduled in October but it remains to be seen if the delay in written exam will also delay the viva-voce schedule. The interview will be held only for those students who qualify in the written exam. A student's intelligence and personality will be assessed during the interview. The minimum pass marks in the interview is 50%.

RIMC is also allowing a one time waiver in extreme compassionate cases for the applicants who are yet to submit the application form, who can now do the same without the Education/Domicile certificate. The same is mandatory to be submitted at Viva-voce stage (for selected candidates only).