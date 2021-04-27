Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) Entrance Exam Postponed; Application Deadline Extended Till May 21

RIMC 2021 entrance exam postponed

Rashtriya Indian Military College has postponed the RIMC 2021 entrance exam due to the current COVID-19 situation. The exam was earlier scheduled for June 5. It has also extended the application deadline till May 21. . The candidates can apply at http://www.rimc.gov.in. The exam will be conducted by RIMC, Dehradun. The application fee is Rs 600 for the candidates under general category.

The fresh dates for the entrance exam will be notified later on the website. The entrance exam will be conducted for students seeking admission to Class 8 at RIMC Dehradun.

RIMC said, “The last date of submission of application form initially was April 15. The same was extended upto April 30. But due to prevailing COVID-19 cases and considering the lockdown situation in some states the last date of submission of application form has been extended upto May 21”.

The states and Union Territories have been asked to keep accepting the RIMC application forms till May 21. They have also been asked to forward the requests for conducting officers and demand of question paper by May 31.

RIMC Eligibility Criteria

Applicants for the RIMC test should not be less than 11 and half years in age but should not have attained the age of 13 years as on January 1, 2022. They must be studying in Class 7 or have passed Class 7 from any recognized school at the time of admission to the Military College.

The candidates will have to submit a list of documents including domicile certificate of the candidate, birth certificate issued by Municipal Corporation or Gram Panchayat, caste certificate (for Scheduled Caste, or SC, and Scheduled Tribe, or ST, students) and certificate from the Principal of the school in original with a photograph on it attested stating the dates of birth and in which class the student is studying.