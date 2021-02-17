Rashtriya Indian Military College Admission: Registration Begins; Entrance Test On June 5

  • Home
The Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) entrance test will be held on June 5, 2021. Students seeking admission to Class 8 at RIMC Dehradun for the January 2022 term can apply before April 15, 2021.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 17, 2021 11:30 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) entrance test will be held on June 5, 2021. Students seeking admission to Class 8 at RIMC Dehradun for the January 2022 term can apply before April 15, 2021. The military college admits only boys to Class 8 in the RIMC. Applicants for the RIMC test should not be less than 11 and half years in age but should not have attained the age of 13 years as on January 1, 2022.

“The RIMC entrance tests are generally held in the state capitals or in the cities/ towns as advertised,” an RIMC statement added.

The students of Maharashtra can take the RIMC entrance test from Pune, the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations said.

RIMC Entrance Test

To be eligible for the RIMC entrance test, students must be studying in Class 7 or have passed Class 7 from any recognized school at the time of admission to the Military College.

The RIMC entrance test, as per the exam pattern, consists of a written and a viva-voce exam. The written exam will consist of three papers -- English, Mathematics, and General Knowledge. The minimum marks required to be considered for an interview for each paper is 50 per cent.

SUBJECTSMARKS
English Written Paper125
Mathematics Written Paper200
General Knowledge Written Paper75
Viva-Voce (only for candidates qualifying Written Exam)50
Total450


According to the RIMC exam dates, the interview will be held on October 6, 2021. Intelligence, personality and communication skills of the candidate will be tested on the viva-voce, the RIMC entrance test statement added.

RIMC Admission: Documents Required

  1. Domicile Certificate of the candidate

  2. Birth Certificate issued by Municipal Corporation or Gram Panchayat

  3. Caste Certificate (for Scheduled Caste, or SC, and Scheduled Tribe, or ST, students)

  4. Certificate from the Principal of the school in original with a photograph on it attested stating the dates of birth and in which class the student is studying

RIMC Application Form

The RIMC prospectus-cum-application form and previous year RIMC question papers can be accessed from the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, Uttarakhand Pin Code 248003 through Speed Post by forwarding a self addressed slip and an account payee Bank Demand Draft of Rs 600 for candidates belonging to General category and Rs 555 for ST/SC candidates along with their caste certificates.

The Demand Draft has to be made in favour of "The Commandant RIMC Dehradun", Branch SBI Tel Bhawan, Dehradun, Bank Code 01576, Uttarakhand. The address of the candidates should be typed or written clearly in capital letters with pin codes and contact numbers.

