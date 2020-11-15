Rashtrapati Bhavan, Qutub Minar And Other Monuments To #GoBlue On The World Children's Day 2020

  • Home
World Children's Day 2020: The Rashtrapati Bhavan, Qutub Minar and other monuments across India will #GoBlue on the World Children's Day on November 20 in solidarity with child rights and the impact of COVID-19 on children's lives, the UNICEF said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 15, 2020 5:36 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Rashtrapati Bhavan, Qutub Minar and other monuments across India will #GoBlue on the World Children's Day on November 20 in solidarity with child rights and the impact of COVID-19 on children's lives, the UNICEF said.

Iconic monuments will light up in blue under the #GoBlue campaign, it said. On the occasion of World Children's Day, UNICEF said, this year's activities will occur in the virtual and the digital spaces.

"Along with grownups, children will also wear masks and maintain physical distance. That, however, does not mean that children's voices will be any quieter – children will be Masked but not Muted! this World Children's Day," the UN body said in a statement.

UNICEF in partnership with Parliamentarian's Group for Children (PGC) is organizing a Climate Parliament with Children on November 20, under the leadership of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and 30 members of Parliament.

"Children will discuss the impact of climate change with the parliamentarians and present a Charter of Demands on climate action. The participant parliamentarians are expected to sign a letter of commitment to support integrating children's rights and voices to climate action and adaptation plans," it said.

"Monuments across the country – the Rashtrapati Bhavan (Presidential Palace), Prime Minister's Office (North and South Block), the Parliament House and Qutub Minar in New Delhi, and other historical buildings, landmarks and key government buildings across India – will #GoBlue on November 20, standing in solidarity for child rights and the impact of COVID-19 and climate change on their lives," it said.

