Visitor’s Awards 2021: The last date to apply is October 31, 2021 (representational)

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has invited online applications from faculty members and students of central universities for Visitor’s Awards 2021. The award will be presented in three categories: Visitor’s Award for Innovation,Visitor’s Award for Research in Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Biological Sciences, and Visitor’s Award for Technology Development, an official statement said.

Online applications can be submitted at presidentofindia.nic.in through the link ‘7th Visitor’s Award, 2021’.

The last date to apply is October 31, 2021. More details can be found at rb.nic.in/visitorawards.

Instituted in 2014, the Visitor’s Awards aims to “promote healthy competition amongst central universities” and “motivate them to adopt best practices from around the world in pursuit of excellence.”

Rashtrapati Bhavan invites Applications for Visitor’s Awards 2021 from Faculty Members & Students of Central Universities



Visitor’s Awards were instituted in 2014 with the aim to promote healthy competition amongst Central Universities



Details: https://t.co/P5uMEiKEBe pic.twitter.com/jsNSuxpGx8 — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 25, 2021

The President of India, who is the Visitor of Central Universities, presents the Awards.

“The award includes citation and cash reward. “The total value of the cash reward will be rupees two and half Lakhs. If there are two or more recipients, the cash reward will be shared equally between them, subject to the condition that each awardee will receive a minimum of rupees one lakh,” an official statement said.

A committee, chaired by the Secretary to the President of India, will select the winners.

Members of the committee include Secretary, Higher Education Department, Ministry of Education; Secretary, Department of Science and Technology; Director, IIT Delhi; Secretary, Department of Biotechnology; Executive Vice-Chairman, National Innovation Foundation; and Professor, IISc Bangalore.

An Officer from the President’s Secretariat is the Member Secretary. Five persons of eminence in the field of academics, research and other relevant fields are nominated by the President.