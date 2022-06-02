NEET PG 2022: "Rank Does Not Define You," Says Topper Shagun Batra

NEET PG Result 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 result has been announced by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Wednesday, June 1. Dr Shagun Batra from New Delhi bagged All India Rank (AIR) 1 in NEET PG 2022 exam, followed by Dr Joseph (rank 2), and Dr Harshita (rank 3). In an exclusive interview with Careers360, Dr Batra shared some unique tips that helped her to top the medical entrance exam against all odds. NEET PG 2022 Result Declared Live

“I come from a non-doctor family and being the first-ever doctor, I feel remarkable. I had no plans to proceed in the medical field and it was a last moment decision," Dr Batra told Careers360.

Dr Shagun Batra further said that she feels great about how she has the capability to make a difference in someone’s life now. She thanked her parents and added that, despite the fact that she lost her brother three years ago, he is still her guiding light.

"I started studying for the NEET PG 2022 exam in my third year of MBBS," Dr Batra said. "For pre-final and final-year subjects, I used to practise MCQs. I had notes for all 19 subjects ready to revise before the internship commenced," she added.

"I concentrated on self-study. I was able to manage coaching, self-study, and college with proper planning and strategy. Marrow GTs and National mocks greatly helped my preparation for the NEET PG 2022 exam," she said.

Talking about her exam day strategy, the topper said, "Good exam practices such as sleeping well before the exam, taking good breakfast, reaching the exam centre on time, etc. were my specific exam day strategy."

In a message to NEET PG 2022 aspirants, Dr Batra said, “Trust your instincts, most of the time the correct answer is the one which you guess at the first go. Don’t lose hope, have faith in yourself.”

“Most importantly, it’s just an exam, don't be discouraged if the results don't meet your expectations. Keep in mind that your rank does not define who you are," she said.

The NEET PG 2022 result is available on the official website- nbe.edu.in. The NEET PG exam was held at 849 examination centres on May 21. A total of 1,82,318 medical aspirants had appeared for the NEET PG entrance exam this year.

