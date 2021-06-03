Ranjitsinh Disale Appointed As World Bank Education Advisor

  • Home
Ranjitsinh Disale, winner of the Global Teacher Prize 2020, has been appointed as the World Bank Education Advisor.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 3, 2021 3:20 pm IST

Image credit: globalteacherprize.org
New Delhi:

Ranjitsinh Disale, a primary teacher from Maharashtra's Solapur, who won the Global Teacher Prize 2020, has been appointed as the World Bank Education Advisor for the period June 2021 to June 2024. Mr Disale, 32, was named the winner of the Global Teacher Prize 2020 in recognition of his efforts to promote girls' education and trigger a quick-response (QR) coded textbook revolution in India.

The World Bank has launched a new Coach initiative that aims to accelerate student learning by improving in-service teacher professional development (TPD). 

“Coach encompasses support to countries to improve different forms of TPD —one-to-one coaching, group training sessions and workshops, and other approaches, either through in-person, remote or hybrid modalities—with the goal of increasing the quality of teacher-student interactions, which is key to improving student learning outcomes,” reads the official statement on the website.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad congratulated Mr Disale for being appointed as a World Bank consultant. She said: “Admirable! Winner of the 'Global Teacher' Award. Congratulations on his appointment as World Bank Education Advisor!”

Global Teacher Prize
