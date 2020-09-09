DU Admission 2020: Check Previous Cut-Offs For Ramjas College

Ramjas College Cut Off - Check Cut Off Marks And Admission Chances

More than a month has been passed, since the CBSE and other state boards have announced their Class 12th result. It is time for these students to now take a leap into their college life and pursue a course which could turn their career in the right direction. The decision to select the best college is always a tricky affair and each and every student wants to get a seat in the most reputed college. Speaking of reputed colleges in India, what strikes our mind the first is Delhi University colleges. The University of Delhi, one of the most popular choices for students, has a plethora of good colleges affiliated to it. One of these colleges is Ramjas College, situated in the north campus of University of Delhi. The college is popularly known for its BA Hons., BSc Hons, BCom Hons and BA programme.

DU Admissions 2020

The University of Delhi has ended its application process for undergraduate programmes. The registration process ended and about 5.5 lakh students have filled their candidature. The Delhi University cut off is most likely to be out in the month of September. Unlike last few years, the university will release five DU cut offs and one special cut off for UG admissions this year. Last year, the university had released eight cut offs and 11 cut off lists were published in the year of 2018. The admissions to its undergraduate programmes is done with the help of the best of four calculations of University of Delhi.

Previous Year DU Cut Offs

The DU applicants who aspire to get a seat in the Ramjas College of Delhi University must be acquainted with the qualifying marks required to grab a seat in their desired programme.

However, there are speculations that the DU cut off 2020 may be higher this year, due to the unprecedented results of class 12th CBSE board and postponement of entrance examinations such as JEE Main, CLAT and NEET. But, looking at the last three years' cut offs of Ramjas College, one can predict the minimum cut off marks for some popular programmes offered by the college. The table here shows the closing cut off score at which the admissions were closed in the following popular programmes of Ramjas College.

Ramjas College Cut off 2019





Programmes Gen OBC SC ST BA Hons Economics 96.75 93.25 88.75 86.25 BA Hons English 95.5 91.5 89 88 BA Hons History 94.75 92.5 91.25 90.75 BA Hons Political Science 97 94 92 92 B.Com Hons 96.75 93.5 88.5 80 BSc Hons Botany 89.66 86 80.33 78 BSc Hons Chemistry 95 93 85 76 BSc Hons Mathematics 95.5 95 90.25 88 BSc Hons Physics 95 95.66 89.33 80





Ramjas College Cut off 2018





Programmes Gen OBC SC ST BA Hons Economics 95.75 91.25 85 78.5 BA Hons English 94.25 89.75 86.25 87 BA Hons History 93.5 91.5 87.5 87.5 BA Hons Political Science 95.5 93.25 92 91.75 B.Com Hons 96.25 92 85 75.75 BSc Hons Botany 90.66 88.33 86 81 BSc Hons Chemistry 95 93 85 77 BSc Hons Mathematics 95.25 94 88.5 87.5 BSc Hons Physics 95.33 92.66 89 82





Ramjas College Cut Off 2017





Programmes Gen OBC SC ST BA Hons Economics 96 87 82 75 BA Hons English 94 83 86 78 BA Hons History 93 87 85.5 84 BA Hons Political Science 94.75 90.5 91.25 92.75 B.Com Hons 96 91 82 68 BSc Hons Botany 93 88 77 73 BSc Hons Chemistry 95 93 80 66 BSc Hons Mathematics 95.5 93.75 91 84.5 BSc Hons Physics 95.33 95 89.66 73





The college offers a total of 1673 seats in 18 UG programmes in different streams.