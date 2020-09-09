  • Home
DU Admission 2020: Check Previous Cut-Offs For Ramjas College

DU Admission 2020: DU, one of the most popular choices for students, has a plethora of good colleges affiliated to it. One of these colleges is Ramjas College, situated in the north campus of University of Delhi. The college is popularly known for its BA Hons, BSc Hons, BCom Hons and BA programme.

More than a month has been passed, since the CBSE and other state boards have announced their Class 12th result. It is time for these students to now take a leap into their college life and pursue a course which could turn their career in the right direction. The decision to select the best college is always a tricky affair and each and every student wants to get a seat in the most reputed college. Speaking of reputed colleges in India, what strikes our mind the first is Delhi University colleges. The University of Delhi, one of the most popular choices for students, has a plethora of good colleges affiliated to it. One of these colleges is Ramjas College, situated in the north campus of University of Delhi. The college is popularly known for its BA Hons., BSc Hons, BCom Hons and BA programme.

DU Admissions 2020

The University of Delhi has ended its application process for undergraduate programmes. The registration process ended and about 5.5 lakh students have filled their candidature. The Delhi University cut off is most likely to be out in the month of September. Unlike last few years, the university will release five DU cut offs and one special cut off for UG admissions this year. Last year, the university had released eight cut offs and 11 cut off lists were published in the year of 2018. The admissions to its undergraduate programmes is done with the help of the best of four calculations of University of Delhi.

Previous Year DU Cut Offs

The DU applicants who aspire to get a seat in the Ramjas College of Delhi University must be acquainted with the qualifying marks required to grab a seat in their desired programme.

However, there are speculations that the DU cut off 2020 may be higher this year, due to the unprecedented results of class 12th CBSE board and postponement of entrance examinations such as JEE Main, CLAT and NEET. But, looking at the last three years' cut offs of Ramjas College, one can predict the minimum cut off marks for some popular programmes offered by the college. The table here shows the closing cut off score at which the admissions were closed in the following popular programmes of Ramjas College.

Ramjas College Cut off 2019


Programmes

Gen

OBC

SC

ST

BA Hons Economics

96.75

93.25

88.75

86.25

BA Hons English

95.5

91.5

89

88

BA Hons History

94.75

92.5

91.25

90.75

BA Hons Political Science

97

94

92

92

B.Com Hons

96.75

93.5

88.5

80

BSc Hons Botany

89.66

86

80.33

78

BSc Hons Chemistry

95

93

85

76

BSc Hons Mathematics

95.5

95

90.25

88

BSc Hons Physics

95

95.66

89.33

80


Ramjas College Cut off 2018


Programmes

Gen

OBC

SC

ST

BA Hons Economics

95.75

91.25

85

78.5

BA Hons English

94.25

89.75

86.25

87

BA Hons History

93.5

91.5

87.5

87.5

BA Hons Political Science

95.5

93.25

92

91.75

B.Com Hons

96.25

92

85

75.75

BSc Hons Botany

90.66

88.33

86

81

BSc Hons Chemistry

95

93

85

77

BSc Hons Mathematics

95.25

94

88.5

87.5

BSc Hons Physics

95.33

92.66

89

82


Ramjas College Cut Off 2017


Programmes

Gen

OBC

SC

ST

BA Hons Economics

96

87

82

75

BA Hons English

94

83

86

78

BA Hons History

93

87

85.5

84

BA Hons Political Science

94.75

90.5

91.25

92.75

B.Com Hons

96

91

82

68

BSc Hons Botany

93

88

77

73

BSc Hons Chemistry

95

93

80

66

BSc Hons Mathematics

95.5

93.75

91

84.5

BSc Hons Physics

95.33

95

89.66

73


The college offers a total of 1673 seats in 18 UG programmes in different streams.

