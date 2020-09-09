DU Admission 2020: Check Previous Cut-Offs For Ramjas College
More than a month has been passed, since the CBSE and other state boards have announced their Class 12th result. It is time for these students to now take a leap into their college life and pursue a course which could turn their career in the right direction. The decision to select the best college is always a tricky affair and each and every student wants to get a seat in the most reputed college. Speaking of reputed colleges in India, what strikes our mind the first is Delhi University colleges. The University of Delhi, one of the most popular choices for students, has a plethora of good colleges affiliated to it. One of these colleges is Ramjas College, situated in the north campus of University of Delhi. The college is popularly known for its BA Hons., BSc Hons, BCom Hons and BA programme.
DU Admissions 2020
The University of Delhi has ended its application process for undergraduate programmes. The registration process ended and about 5.5 lakh students have filled their candidature. The Delhi University cut off is most likely to be out in the month of September. Unlike last few years, the university will release five DU cut offs and one special cut off for UG admissions this year. Last year, the university had released eight cut offs and 11 cut off lists were published in the year of 2018. The admissions to its undergraduate programmes is done with the help of the best of four calculations of University of Delhi.
Previous Year DU Cut Offs
The DU applicants who aspire to get a seat in the Ramjas College of Delhi University must be acquainted with the qualifying marks required to grab a seat in their desired programme.
However, there are speculations that the DU cut off 2020 may be higher this year, due to the unprecedented results of class 12th CBSE board and postponement of entrance examinations such as JEE Main, CLAT and NEET. But, looking at the last three years' cut offs of Ramjas College, one can predict the minimum cut off marks for some popular programmes offered by the college. The table here shows the closing cut off score at which the admissions were closed in the following popular programmes of Ramjas College.
Ramjas College Cut off 2019
Programmes
Gen
OBC
SC
ST
BA Hons Economics
96.75
93.25
88.75
86.25
BA Hons English
95.5
91.5
89
88
BA Hons History
94.75
92.5
91.25
90.75
BA Hons Political Science
97
94
92
92
B.Com Hons
96.75
93.5
88.5
80
BSc Hons Botany
89.66
86
80.33
78
BSc Hons Chemistry
95
93
85
76
BSc Hons Mathematics
95.5
95
90.25
88
BSc Hons Physics
95
95.66
89.33
80
Ramjas College Cut off 2018
Programmes
Gen
OBC
SC
ST
BA Hons Economics
95.75
91.25
85
78.5
BA Hons English
94.25
89.75
86.25
87
BA Hons History
93.5
91.5
87.5
87.5
BA Hons Political Science
95.5
93.25
92
91.75
B.Com Hons
96.25
92
85
75.75
BSc Hons Botany
90.66
88.33
86
81
BSc Hons Chemistry
95
93
85
77
BSc Hons Mathematics
95.25
94
88.5
87.5
BSc Hons Physics
95.33
92.66
89
82
Ramjas College Cut Off 2017
Programmes
Gen
OBC
SC
ST
BA Hons Economics
96
87
82
75
BA Hons English
94
83
86
78
BA Hons History
93
87
85.5
84
BA Hons Political Science
94.75
90.5
91.25
92.75
B.Com Hons
96
91
82
68
BSc Hons Botany
93
88
77
73
BSc Hons Chemistry
95
93
80
66
BSc Hons Mathematics
95.5
93.75
91
84.5
BSc Hons Physics
95.33
95
89.66
73
The college offers a total of 1673 seats in 18 UG programmes in different streams.