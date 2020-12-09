EducationMinisterGoesLive: Students Ask About CBSE, JEE Dates, Syllabus, Online Classes

Education minister goes live

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is going to hold a live session today at 10 am on microblogging site Twitter to discuss the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, and other competitive exams to be held next year. Students, and their parents have been asking questions, and sharing their concerns to the minister using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. Most of these posts are on the Central Board of Secondary Education's CBSE exams 2021 for schools, JEE Main 2021 for admission to engineering, and NEET 2021 for medicine.

Most queries and concerns are related to the syllabus for these exams and difficulties faced during the online classes. Most school boards, including the CBSE, have docked their syllabi for next year because of the loss of teaching time due to COVID-19. The candidates for Class 10 and 12 Board examinations, NEET, and JEE are expected to become a part of the live discussion.

Expectations From #EducationMinisterGoesLive

The students wanted relaxation in the practical examination, and final term projects, as not a single practical session was held by the schools due to the on-going COVID-19 situation. While, the theory classes were conducted online. Few students also complained about the ineffective online classes.

A twitter user wrote, “#EducationMinisterGoesLive Please postpone the board examinations to May 2021. The quality of the online classes makes us unable to prepare that well and we truly need some more time. Please try to understand our situation”

Students also wanted the authorities to reduce the syllabus for examination. They are also requesting to postpone the exams.

A Board exam aspirant tweeted, “Schools are just rushing there syllabus conducting pre-boards and all that stuff ,online class are not sufficient to complete syllabus and to understand properly...please sir it's a humble request please postpone the board exams till may”

Regions, where the COVID-19 cases are rising, people are requesting to hold the Board exams online or delay them.

Few students have been demanding scrapping the board examinations altogether, citing pending syllabi, lack of online classes, and their inability to attend the practical classes. Both the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be holding board exams next year.

Most of the Board examination candidates are asking the authorities to release the date sheet at the earliest.

“Sir,please give some clarification regarding the date sheet at the earliest. The uncertainty is resulting in anxiety among us so it's my humble request to help all of us.#EducationMinisterGoesLive”, a Twitter user wrote.

Earlier today, the government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) warned the candidates about fake date sheets being circulated across the internet.

At the same time some aspirants of NEET, and JEE do not want the examinations to be delayed, so that they can begin with their new session on time.

A twitter user wrote, “Sir don't postpone and reduce the syllabus of NEET/JEE exams. India wants it's best doctors and engineers so please understand this. Guys if you all see this retweet it. Please”

The live session was earlier scheduled for December 3, but was postponed.