Ramesh Pokhriyal To Answer Questions On Board, Entrance Exams Tomorrow

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will tomorrow answer questions from students regarding the conduct of upcoming board and entrance exams in an interactive session. Most of the questions asked so far using #EducationMinisterGoesLive are on CBSE and other board exams and Medical and Engineering admission tests -- NEET 2021 and JEE Main 2021. A large number of Twitter users claiming to be students want the exam postponed -- they have argued their syllabi are yet to be completed and that online classes are helping them -- amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A group of students also want board exams to be scrapped altogether but as per statements from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the two boards will conduct exams in 2021.

Maharashtra and Gujarat has announced postponements of board exams to be conducted by their state boards

What Students Are Asking?

Some students have asked the Education Minister not to conduct board exams before May. They have said that their syllabus is yet to be completed and they need time to clear concepts.

With no official announcement regarding CBSE board exam 2021 dates, students have urged the Education Minister to make a decision soon.

Some students have also suggested online board exams based on a reduced syllabus.

Students have also asked about JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 date and syllabus. While some students have asked for a postponement of the entrance exams, others want a third attempt of the IIT admission test -- JEE advanced.

