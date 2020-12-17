Image credit: Twitter -- @DrRPNishank Board Exams: Ramesh Pokhriyal’s Webinar For Teachers Today

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will today interact with teachers to discuss the upcoming board exams in a live session on his official Twitter account. The webinar is scheduled to take place at 4 pm. Before this, Mr Pokhriyal interacted with students to talk about entrance and board exams, including JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021 and CBSE board exam 2021. Teachers can send their queries using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

Informing about the event, Mr Pokhriyal previously wrote on Twitter: “Dear Teachers, I will be going #live on Dec 17 at 4 PM to talk to you all about the upcoming board exams. Please share your queries/concerns with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. I will be happy to address them all.”

Teachers have asked the Education Minister for “clarity” on CBSE board exam 2021. While some have asked for cancellation of exams, others have asked Mr Pokhriyal how practical exams will be conducted.

In his last webinar, answering a similar question, Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal said that if students cannot visit their schools to do lab work, alternatives to practical exams will have to be explored.

CBSE officials had said that board exams will be held for sure and not online. Plus, the schedule for Class 12 and Class 10 will be released after consultation with stakeholders.

Mr Pokhriyal yesterday announced Join Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 dates. It will be held in four sessions this year.

JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in 13 languages, including Hindi and English. Students will have to answer 75 out of a total of 90 questions.

An official announcement regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) is awaited. “There is no plan to postpone NEET,” Mr Pokhriyal had previously said.

He said that the ministry will take into consideration the possibility of holding the Medical entrance test online.