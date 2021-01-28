  • Home
  • Education
  • Live Updates: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Discuss CBSE Curriculum With School Heads At 2 PM
Live

Live Updates: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Discuss CBSE Curriculum With School Heads At 2 PM

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will discuss changes in CBSE curriculum for 2021-22, in a live virtual interactive session scheduled for 2 pm today.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 28, 2021 1:55 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Kiren Rijiju Celebrates 'Fit India School Week' With Kendriya Vidyalaya Students
Hyderabad: Class 9 Student Receives Bal Shakti Puraskar For Smart Wristband For Elderly
Odisha Engineering Student Turns Daily Wage Labourer To Pay College Dues
Education Minister To Discuss Changes In CBSE Curriculum With School Heads Today
How KVS Will Conduct Final Exams For Classes 3 To 9, 11; Key Points
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Releases Schedule Of Final Exams For Classes 3 To 9, 11
Live Updates: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Discuss CBSE Curriculum With School Heads At 2 PM
Live Updates: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Discuss CBSE Curriculum With School Heads At 2 PM
Image credit: Twitter -- @DrRPNishank

Ramesh Pokhriyal Webinar Live Updates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with presidents and secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya School complexes to discuss changes in the CBSE curriculum for the 2021-22 academic year, in light of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The virtual interactive session will begin at 2 pm today. According to official information, more than 1,000 school heads are likely to participate in the session.

After this interaction, CBSE will begin the orientation programmes through its 250 active Sahodaya School complexes in the country to create awareness about NEP 2020, the board said.

Follow this live blog for updates from the event:

Live updates

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will discuss changes in CBSE curriculum for 2021-22, in a virtual interactive session scheduled for 2 pm today.

01:55 PM IST
Jan. 28, 2021

Webinar to begin shortly

Education Minister's webinar with CBSE school heads will begin shortly. Stay tuned for live updates.  



01:53 PM IST
Jan. 28, 2021

Reopen Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas: Student

Replying to Education ministry's tweet, a student has asked for reopening Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs)

01:40 PM IST
Jan. 28, 2021

Where to watch

01:26 PM IST
Jan. 28, 2021

"How soon is CBSE soon?"

Students have been asking for  detailed CBSE exam date sheets so that they can study accordingly. Referring to CBSE's December 31 notice which stated “Date Sheet of both Class 10 and Class 12 will be issued soon”, one of the students asked, “How soon is the CBSE’s soon?” Read 

01:23 PM IST
Jan. 28, 2021

CBSE board exam 2021 date sheet

On December 31, 2020, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced that CBSE board exam 2021 will be held from May 4 to June 10. However, the detailed schedule will be released later on the official website – cbse.gov.in. 

01:18 PM IST
Jan. 28, 2021

Deleted Syllabus of CBSE

To make up for the academic loss, CBSE had last year, reduced syllabi of Classes 9 to 12 by 30%. Revised curriculum or syllabus for the upcoming board exams is available on the CBSE official website – http://cbseacademic.nic.in/Revisedcurriculum_2021.html  

01:14 PM IST
Jan. 28, 2021

Change in CBSE curriculum

The education minister will discuss about the changes in CBSE curriculum for 2021-22 academic year in light of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. In 2020-21 too, CBSE had made changes to its curriculum due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Board Exam 2021 CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IAI Begins ACET 2021 Registration For March Exam
IAI Begins ACET 2021 Registration For March Exam
Bar Council To Release AIBE XV Answer Key 2020 On January 30
Bar Council To Release AIBE XV Answer Key 2020 On January 30
Kiren Rijiju Celebrates 'Fit India School Week' With Kendriya Vidyalaya Students
Kiren Rijiju Celebrates 'Fit India School Week' With Kendriya Vidyalaya Students
Hyderabad: Class 9 Student Receives Bal Shakti Puraskar For Smart Wristband For Elderly
Hyderabad: Class 9 Student Receives Bal Shakti Puraskar For Smart Wristband For Elderly
Odisha Engineering Student Turns Daily Wage Labourer To Pay College Dues
Odisha Engineering Student Turns Daily Wage Labourer To Pay College Dues
.......................... Advertisement ..........................