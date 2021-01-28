Live Updates: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Discuss CBSE Curriculum With School Heads At 2 PM
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will discuss changes in CBSE curriculum for 2021-22, in a live virtual interactive session scheduled for 2 pm today.
Ramesh Pokhriyal Webinar Live Updates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with presidents and secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya School complexes to discuss changes in the CBSE curriculum for the 2021-22 academic year, in light of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The virtual interactive session will begin at 2 pm today. According to official information, more than 1,000 school heads are likely to participate in the session.
After this interaction, CBSE will begin the orientation programmes through its 250 active Sahodaya School complexes in the country to create awareness about NEP 2020, the board said.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will discuss changes in CBSE curriculum for 2021-22, in a virtual interactive session scheduled for 2 pm today.
Students have been asking for detailed CBSE exam date sheets so that they can study accordingly. Referring to CBSE's December 31 notice which stated “Date Sheet of both Class 10 and Class 12 will be issued soon”, one of the students asked, “How soon is the CBSE’s soon?” Read
CBSE board exam 2021 date sheet
On December 31, 2020, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced that CBSE board exam 2021 will be held from May 4 to June 10. However, the detailed schedule will be released later on the official website – cbse.gov.in.
Deleted Syllabus of CBSE
To make up for the academic loss, CBSE had last year, reduced syllabi of Classes 9 to 12 by 30%. Revised curriculum or syllabus for the upcoming board exams is available on the CBSE official website – http://cbseacademic.nic.in/Revisedcurriculum_2021.html
Change in CBSE curriculum
The education minister will discuss about the changes in CBSE curriculum for 2021-22 academic year in light of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. In 2020-21 too, CBSE had made changes to its curriculum due to the COVID-19 pandemic.