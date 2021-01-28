Image credit: Twitter -- @DrRPNishank Live Updates: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Discuss CBSE Curriculum With School Heads At 2 PM

Ramesh Pokhriyal Webinar Live Updates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with presidents and secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya School complexes to discuss changes in the CBSE curriculum for the 2021-22 academic year, in light of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The virtual interactive session will begin at 2 pm today. According to official information, more than 1,000 school heads are likely to participate in the session.

After this interaction, CBSE will begin the orientation programmes through its 250 active Sahodaya School complexes in the country to create awareness about NEP 2020, the board said.

Follow this live blog for updates from the event: