Government Launches India Toy Fair Website

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has launched the website of ‘India Toy Fair’. The Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and Union Minister Piyush Goyal were also present at the occasion. The event took place at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. The event was live streamed on the internet.

Toy Fair will be held from February 27 to March 2 in a virtual mode. The toy makers, innovators and students can register to participate in the online event. Others can attend the virtual tours of exhibition, craft exhibition, various toy making skills by the participating innovators and take part in a series of online competitions and quizzes. Various Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institute of Technology (NIT) and other technical colleges across the country.

I, along with my esteemed colleagues Minister of Commerce & Industry; Railways; Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution Shri @PiyushGoyal Ji & Minister of Textiles and Women & Child Development Smt @smritiirani Ji will be launching the website of T https://t.co/C9XIbnF8Lq — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 11, 2021

Union Minister Piyush Goyal explained the initiative of building indegineous toys as he said, “30 percent of the imported toys had a very high level of chemical which posed danger to the safety of kids and the environment. Due to this the government took an important step by increasing the import duty from 20 percent to 60 percent on the import duties. It also issued the quality control order on February 25, 2020”.

“Toys play an important role during the formative years of children. It has a big potential. There is a huge future in the toy industry.”, he added.

Delhi: Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and Piyush Goyal jointly inaugurate the website of ‘The India Toy Fair-2021’. pic.twitter.com/PTIMSCKl8w — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2021

The Union Education Minister mentioned that India has a huge demand for toys for which almost 80 percent of toys are being imported as he said, “This portal will host all the toymakers, craftsmen and toy industrialists to bring them to the same platform and help to connect the producers and the sellers”.

The Toy Fair will reflect the vision of the country, he added.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Ms Smriti Irani also spoke about the fair as she said, “The toys would increase the learning capabilities of students from preschool to high schools and colleges. The government will focus on design competencies and learning through the toys”.