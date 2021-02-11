Ramesh Pokhriyal, Smriti Irani To Inaugurate India Toy Fair Website

  • Home
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhiryal ‘Nishank’ along with the Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will be inaugurating the website of India Toy Fair.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 11, 2021 1:05 pm IST

New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhiryal ‘Nishank’ along with the Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will be inaugurating the website of India Toy Fair today at 5 pm National Media Centre, Raisina Road, Near Hotel Le Meridian, Windsor Place. The event will showcase innovative toy-making skills from all around the country. Union Minister Piyush Goyal will also attend the event.

Toy Fair will be held from February 27 to March 2 in a virtual mode. The interested toy makers, innovators and students can register to participate in the online event. Others can enjoy the virtual tours of exhibition, various toy making skills by the participating innovators take part in a series of online competitions and quizzes. There will be a craft exhibition as part of the event.

Union Education Minister informed about the inaugural event on his official Twitter handle.

Further, there will be several product launches during the fair to boost the innovative and creative toys made by the participants. The main focus is to boost the indeginous industries involved in toy making and boost Atma Nirbhar initiative.

Various Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institute of Technology (NIT) and other technical colleges across the country.

The Union Government has been promoting the use of toys as pedagogical tools to help teach the school and college students. As part of this initiative the virtual Toycathon event was also launched on January 5, 2021.

Last year on August 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed the use toys as pedagogical tools during his online session 'Mann Ki Baat'. He also explained the huge potential of toy markets in India.

