Image credit: Twitter – @DrRPNishank Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' resigns as Education Minister ahead of PM Modi's big cabinet reshuffle

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Union Minister for Education, has resigned from his post this afternoon citing health reasons. Mr Pokhriyal's resignation came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s big cabinet reshuffle that will be announced at 6 pm.

Mr Pokhriyal, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21, was admitted to AIIMS in June again following post-Covid complications. The former Uttarakhand chief minister took charge as the Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister (now Education Minister) in May 2019. He representss the Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr Pokhriyal’s last major announcement as the Education Minister came on July 6, when he informed students of fresh dates for the postponed JEE Main exams. Students were expecting him to make an announcement on the medical exam NEET soon.

During his term as the union Education Minister, India adopted the New National Education Policy (NEP), which replaced the old one adopted in 1986.

This would be the first cabinet expansion since the NDA government came to power for a second term in 2019. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ex Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, among others are likely to be included in the Modi cabinet.

Forty-three ministers are likely to be sworn in today.