Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Launches "MyNEP2020" Platform Of NCTE Portal

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday launched the "MyNEP2020" Platform of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) Web Portal which will be operational from April 1 to May 15, 2021.

Education | ANI | Updated: Apr 2, 2021 5:28 pm IST | Source: ANI

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Launches
Education Minister has launched the "MyNEP2020" platform of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) web portal
New Delhi:

According to an official release, the platform seeks to invite suggestions, inputs or membership from the stakeholders for preparing a draft for the development of National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST) and National Mission for Mentoring Program membership (NMM).

According to an official release, the platform seeks to invite suggestions, inputs or membership from the stakeholders for preparing a draft for the development of National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST) and National Mission for Mentoring Program membership (NMM).

The "MyNEP2020" platform will be operational from April 1, 2021 to May 15, 2021.

This exercise of digital consultation envisages the participation of teachers, education professionals, academicians, and other stakeholders in preparing the documents on teacher policy for sustainable and positive change in the Teacher's Education Sector.

For preparing the documents on the above two major recommendations of NEP 2020, NCTE will work in close consultation with individuals and organisations.

The expert committee will extensively review the inputs collected during the consultation period and will finally formulate the drafts for public review.

Comments by the reviewers from the stakeholders will then be used to prepare a final Draft for notification.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

