  • Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ To Interact With State Education Secretaries Tomorrow

The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with the state education secretaries tomorrow at 11 AM virtually.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 16, 2021 7:56 pm IST

Education Minister will interact with the state education secretaries tomorrow at 11 am
New Delhi:

The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with the state education secretaries tomorrow, May 17. The Education Minister’s meeting with the state education secretaries will be held virtually at 11 AM. The objective of the meet is to review the COVID-19 situation, online education, and work around National Education Policy (NEP).

Mr Nishank in his social media handle said: “I will be virtually attending the meeting with State Education Secretaries on 17th May, 2021 at 11 AM.”

“The objective of the meeting is to review the #COVID situation, online education, and work around NEP,” Mr Pokhriyal further added.

The Education Minister is also expected to review the preparation made by the education departments of the states to cope up with the ongoing COVID-19 situation and how the students can continue their online education despite the challenges faced by them during the pandemic.

In the wake of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the ministry has cancelled CBSE Class 10 board exam and postponed it for the students in Class 12. Mr Pokhriyal’s virtual meeting with the education secretaries is likely to address queries about the upcoming CBSE Class 12 and other board exams dates, and mode of exams.

Education News National Education Policy (NEP) Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
