Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ To Be Conferred With Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be conferred with the Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award at a virtual ceremony on November 21, 2020. This award will be conferred to the Minister for writing, poetry and other literary works.

Mr Pokhriyal has earlier received several awards in the field of literature and administration including Sahitya Bharati Award by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sahitya Gaurav Samman by Former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Bharat Gaurav Samman, Good Governance Award by Dubai Government, outstanding Achievement Award by Global Organization of Person of Indian Origin by Mauritius, awarded in Ukraine in the area of environmental protection, among others. Mr Nishank is also honoured with "Himal Gaurav Samman" by Nepal.

The German version ‘nureinWunsch” of Mr Pokhriyal’s story collection ‘Just a Desire’, is published in Afro Asian Institute, Hamburg. His 'Sparsh Ganga' initiative was included in Mauritius school curriculum.

The Minister has penned more than 75 books on wide-ranging issues, which have also been translated into many national and foreign languages.

Vatayan International Awards given by the Vatayan-UK organization in London honours poets, writers and artists for their exemplary work in their respective fields.

Vatayan-UK Samman will be held virtually on November 21 at 8.30 pm. Amish Tripathi, writer and director of the Nehru Center, London will be the special guest on the occasion. Mira Kaushik, Chairman Vatayan, Kavi Anil Sharma Joshi, Vice Chairman Central Hindi Board, Agra and Aditi Maheshwari, Executive Director Vani Prakashan will also be present on the occasion.