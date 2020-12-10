Live Updates: Education Minister's Webinar On Board, Entrance Exams Today

Image credit: Twitter -- @DrRPNishank #EducationMinisterGoesLive: Education Minister's Webinar On Board, Entrance Exams Today

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will today interact with students in a live session scheduled to begin at 10 am. The minister’s conference is being held amid rising concerns regarding the conduct of board and entrance exams in 2021. Mr Pokhriyal previously said that he will answer questions asked by students, parents and teachers in this session.

Using #EducationMinisterGoesLive, students are asking questions regarding CBSE Board Exam 2021, JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021. While some students have asked for a reduced syllabus of CBSE board exam, others have asked the minister to announce dates.

Medical and Engineering students are asking the Education Minister to announce JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 syllabus and for a postponement of the entrance exams.

A group of students have also asked for a third attempt for the IIT admission test -- JEE Advanced 2020

