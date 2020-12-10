Live Updates: Education Minister's Webinar On Board, Entrance Exams Today
Using #EducationMinisterGoesLive, students are asking questions regarding CBSE Board Exam 2021, JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021. While some students have asked for a reduced syllabus of CBSE board exam, others have asked the minister to announce dates.
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will today interact with students in a live session scheduled to begin at 10 am. The minister’s conference is being held amid rising concerns regarding the conduct of board and entrance exams in 2021. Mr Pokhriyal previously said that he will answer questions asked by students, parents and teachers in this session.
Medical and Engineering students are asking the Education Minister to announce JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 syllabus and for a postponement of the entrance exams.
A group of students have also asked for a third attempt for the IIT admission test -- JEE Advanced 2020
Follow updates from #EducationMinisterGoesLive webinar here
Live updates
Postpone Board Exams “At Least Till May”
Students across the country, who will appear in CBSE and other board exams are asking the minister to postpone exams at least till may.
Online classes
"#EducationMinisterGoesLive Please postpone the board examinations to May 2021. The quality of the online classes makes us unable to prepare that well and we truly need some more time. Please try to understand our situation".
'Conduct Online CBSE Exams, Reduce Syllabus'
Though CBSE officials have clarified that board exams will be offline, students are demandidng for an offline exam based on reduced syllabus.
JEE Main 2021 likely in February
An official earlier tolfd PTI that the first exam of JEE Main 2021 will be held in February instead of January.
Read || NTA JEE Main 2021 Date: Exam Likely In February; Registration To Begin Next Month
Third Attempt For JEE Advanced
Some students have also asked for a third attempt of the IIT admission test-- JEE advanced.
"Please give third chance to droppers to appear in Jee Advance 2021. The pandemic caused a lot of stress and disturbance in studies," a student said.
On JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021
Students have asked the Education Minister to announce NEET 2021 and JEE Main 2021 date and syllabus.
About JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 syllabus, a student asked: “Please tell the students about the jee and neet 2021 syllabus as we are facing problems in completing the syllabus in the given time please disclose the official syllabus on http://nta.nic.in as soon as possible.”
"Make A Decision Soon": Students
Students have asked officials to make a decision on CBSE board exam 2021. The board is yet to announce when the exams will be held but said that it will be held offline.
What Students Are Asking?
Majority of students want to know when and how exams will be held next year. Read
#EducationMinisterGoesLive Webinar Today
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will today answer students' queries regarding the upcoming board and competitive exams, that include JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021 and CBSE board exam 2021, in a webinar scheduled to begin at 10 am.