Image credit: Twitter – @DrRPNishank JEE, NEET, school reopening: What students have asked Education Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will host an interactive session with students today, June 25, at 4 pm, where he will answer questions regarding CBSE board exams. The session will be available on his social media pages. Responding to Mr Pokhriyal’s tweet, students have sent them their questions. Though most of those are on board exams, some students have also asked when will schools reopen in India, when the pending sessions of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted and if NEET 2021 will be postponed.

Recommended: Know all about JEE Main. Click Here to Download Free E-Book| Improve Your Score with JEE Main Rank Booster. Know More

Live updates

Here is what students have asked the Education Minister:

“Can we expect an update on #NEET #JEEMains2021?” asked one student.

Can we expect an update on #NEET #JEEMains2021 — MuhammED aMeEn (@amEen_kaLLu7070) June 25, 2021

“We registered for On-Demand exams in NIOS to take exams and get results before public exams. Why then public exams are already cancelled and their result are coming out by 31st July while our exams will be held throughout August and results will come in September? WHY?” asked a National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) student.

We registered for On Demand exams in NIOS to take exams and get results before public exams. Why then public exams are already cancelled and their result are coming out by 31st July while our exams will be held throughout August and results will come in September?! WHY?@niostwit — Aditya Kumar (@AdityaK28784280) June 25, 2021

“Let the private student have the equal chance as regular students, why this double standard,” a twitter user said with #cancelprivateexam2021 #saveCBSEprivatestudents and #CancelCBSEPrivateExam

“Sir amidst this difficult situation and ongoing uncertainty we students cannot concentrate, pls we need some clarity on the exam dates, if possible please postpone NEET 21 till October so aspirants all over the nation can prepare with calm mind,” said another.