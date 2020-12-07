Education Minister To Hold Live Session On December 10 To Discuss About Exams

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal will hold a live session on December 10 at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive and board exams.

Ahead of the session, the Union Minister has asked students, parents, teachers and stakeholders to share their concerns with the Education Ministry to help the students.

Read|| Students Ask Ramesh Pokhriyal To Postpone Board Exams “At Least Till May”

"Dear teachers, parents and students, happy to share that I am going to live on December 10 at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you. Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive," Mr Pokhriyal tweeted.

Dear Teachers, Parents & Students, happy to share that I am going live on Dec10 at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you.

Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. pic.twitter.com/oThssOJBTE — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 6, 2020

In a video shared by him on Twitter, Pokhriyal congratulated the teachers and parents to help students adapt to the online modes of education amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Respected teachers, parents and students, first of all, I would like to congratulate you all. During these hard times of the COVID-19 pandemic, both the teachers and parents helped the children adopt the new environment of online education," Mr Pokhriyal said.

"As Prime Minister Narendra Modi says we must turn big problems into big opportunities," Mr Pokhriyal added.

Read|| 'Conduct CBSE Exams Online, Reduce Syllabus' Say Students; Ramesh Pokhriyal To Respond On December 10

On November 27, the Education Minister had virtually released a compilation of initiatives undertaken by the School Education Department during the COVID-19 pandemic.He said COVID-19 has caused an unprecedented public health emergency affecting almost all countries and territories globally.