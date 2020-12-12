Ramesh Pokhriyal To Discuss Board Exams With Teachers Live On December 17

The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will host a webinar with teachers on December 17. The Education Minister’s live webinar with teachers will address teachers’ concerns about the upcoming CBSE and other board exams, and seek their suggestions on it. Teachers across the country can share their queries, concerns and suggestions on Twitter and Facebook by using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. The webinar will be held on December 17 at 4 pm on the Education Ministry’s and Dr Pokhriyal’s Twitter handle and Facebook page.

The Education Ministry took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to announce the holding of this live webinar. It said: “Teachers, Union Education Minister Dr RP Nishank will be going live on 17th Dec | 4 PM to discuss upcoming board exams.”

“Feel free to share your queries/concerns with him using #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” it further added.

Teachers, Union Education Minister Shri @DrRPNishank will be going #live on ☀️17th Dec | ⏰4 PM to discuss upcoming board exams.

Venue: His Twitter/FB Pages (Username:@DrRPNishank)

Feel free to share your queries/concerns with him using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. pic.twitter.com/l7sWmJX6EG — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) December 12, 2020

With the webinar meant exclusively for teachers, it is expected that the minister will address the concerns being faced by the teachers due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, online classes, and uncertainties regarding 2021 board exam dates.

Earlier on December 10, Mr Pokhriyal on a live webinar with parents and students answered several questions raised by them. During the live interaction, the Education Minister said that there is no plan to cancel the Medical entrance test -- NEET 2021 and also said the Government is considering the provision of holding multiple sessions of JEE Main from 2021.