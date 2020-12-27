Ramesh Pokhriyal To Address NIT Goa, VNIT Nagpur Convocations Tomorrow

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will address convocation ceremonies of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Goa and Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) Nagpur tomorrow, December 27, through video conferencing. Mr Pokhriyal said that he will address the students of NIT Goa at 3 pm and deliver his address at VNIT Nagpur at 11 am.

Mr Pokhriyal informed about the two events in two different tweets.

I will be attending the convocation ceremony of #NITGoa (@NITGoa_Official) through video conferencing.



📅28th December at 🕒3 PM pic.twitter.com/kRvZm4qp6c — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 27, 2020

“I will be attending the convocation of VNIT, Nagpur at 11 AM via online mode,” Mr Pokhriyal said.

I will be attending the convocation of VNIT, Nagpur at 11 AM via online mode.@vnitn18 pic.twitter.com/YDs5Fykkue — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 27, 2020

Yesterday, the Education Minister said that he will announce CBSE board exam 2021 dates on December 31. "I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Stay tuned," Mr Pokhriyal said.

The Education Minister had previously said in a live discussion with teachers that the CBSE board exams will be conducted after February and in offline mode.

“The practical exams are usually held between January 1 and 15 while the optional exams are conducted between February 15 and mid-March. However, taking into account the present situation, it is impossible to conduct the exams till the end of February. We will make a final decision on the exam dates as to when will the exams can be held after February,” Mr Pokhriyal had said.

Before this, Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal announced JEE Main 2021 dates. He also announced that JEE Main 2021 will be held in multiple sessions and in more regional languages.