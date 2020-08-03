  • Home
  • Education
  • Raksha Bandhan 2020: Moradabad Students Tie Rakhis On Tress With "Save Environment" Messages

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Moradabad Students Tie Rakhis On Tress With "Save Environment" Messages

Students in Moradabad celebrated Rakshabandhan in a unique way by tying rakhis on trees with messages like ''Save Environment'' and ''Save Trees, Save Life''.

Education | Asian News International | Updated: Aug 3, 2020 3:33 pm IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

No Frisking, Metal Detector Test In NEET SS Exam This Year: National Board Of Examinations
Vice President, Education Minister Greet Nation On Sanskrit Diwas 2020
Upcoming Law Entrance Exams, Check Details Here
IIM CAT 2020 Registration Begins This Week
DU Meeting Likely Over 4 Subjects' Syllabus
Medical Aspirant Seeks NEET Exemption For Overseas Course, Delhi HC Asks MCI To Consider Plea
Raksha Bandhan 2020: Moradabad Students Tie Rakhis On Tress With
Raksha Bandhan 2020: Moradabad Students Tie Rakhis On Tress
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Moradabad:

Students in Moradabad celebrated Rakshabandhan in a unique way by tying rakhis on trees with messages like ''Save Environment'' and ''Save Trees, Save Life''.

This was done by the students in an attempt to raise awareness about the environment.

Speaking to ANI, Shilpi Saini, a student said, "Taking this opportunity to spread awareness about the environment, we are tying rakhi on the trees. With the messages ''Save Environment'' and ''Save Trees, Save Life,'' we want to tell everyone how beneficial are the trees."

"With the rise in population, the trees are being chopped down. It is our responsibility to protect these trees and it helps our environment," said another student, Pushpanjali Singh.

Ms Singh added, "Rakshabandhan is known as a sign of protection. Likewise, we want to protect the trees as they do the same for us."

Rakshabandhan, which is being celebrated today, is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters. Tying of the Rakhi by sisters, symbolises love, affection and mutual trust between brothers and sisters.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
No Frisking, Metal Detector Test In NEET SS Exam This Year: National Board Of Examinations
No Frisking, Metal Detector Test In NEET SS Exam This Year: National Board Of Examinations
JEE Advanced 2020 Not To Be Held In Foreign Centres
JEE Advanced 2020 Not To Be Held In Foreign Centres
NEET Super Specialty Exam 2020: Registration Begins
NEET Super Specialty Exam 2020: Registration Begins
HRD Minister Releases Alternative School Calendar For Classes 6 To 8
HRD Minister Releases Alternative School Calendar For Classes 6 To 8
Vice President, Education Minister Greet Nation On Sanskrit Diwas 2020
Vice President, Education Minister Greet Nation On Sanskrit Diwas 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................