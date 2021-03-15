Rajya Sabha Passes Bill To Declare Food Technology Institutes As National Ones

  • Home
The Rajya Sabha on Monday approved a bill which declares two food technology institutes at Kundli in Haryana and Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu as national institutes.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 15, 2021 4:07 pm IST | Source: PTI

Rajya Sabha approved a bill that declares two food technology institutes in Tamil Nadu as national institutes.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Rajya Sabha on Monday approved a bill which declares two food technology institutes at Kundli in Haryana and Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu as national institutes. The Rajya Sabha passed The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019 by voice vote on Monday.

The Bill declares National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Kundli, and the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology, Thanjavur as National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management.

Clarifying members' doubts about implementation of reservation policy in these institutions, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said while replying on the bill in the House that all policies of national importance would be implemented in these institutions and reservation would be applicable in these institutes.

