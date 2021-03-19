Rajya Sabha Invites Applications For Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair, Scholarships, Internships

Rajya Sabha invites applications for several posts

Rajya Sabha has invited applications for Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair and four Rajya Sabha scholarships. Scholars and academicians can submit applications till March 31. This initiative is part of the Rajya Sabha Research and Study Scheme.

Rajya Sabha has also invited applications for 10 internship positions. They are open to students pursuing graduation and post graduation courses in any stream. This would help the students to get an exposure to the working of Indian Parliament, especially Rajya Sabha. The last date to apply for the internships is also March 31. Interested candidates can apply on Rajya Sabha’s website, rajyasabha.nic.in. The application forms for the three differ.

The candidates will have to download the application forms and send them to the official email addresses. For the Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair and Rajya Sabha Fellowships, applicants must send their forms to rksahoo.rs@sansad.nic.in and candidates for the Rajya Sabha Student Engagement Internships to rssei.rsrs@sansad.nic.in.

Applications for Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair will be evaluated by the Search and Advisory Committee (SAC) which will recommend a panel of names to the Rajya Sabha Chairman. The tenure of the Chair will be two years.

The Chair will be required to get the research output published in the form of a book. The research grant for the Chair is Rs 14 Lakh and a contingency amount of Rs 2 Lakh for the entire period will be paid in instalments.