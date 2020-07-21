Rajresults.nic.in 12th Result 2020: RBSE 12th Arts results will be released on the direct link given here

RBSE 12th Arts results will be released today. An official from the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE (also known as BSER), confirmed to NDTV that the RBSE 12th results for Arts’ stream students will be released today at 3.15 pm. The BSER Class 12 Arts results will be released at rajresults.nic.in, the official results’ portal of Rajasthan government which hosts the annual examination results of the State Board. Before this, the RBSE 12th results for Science and Commerce were released on July 8 and July 13 respectively. Updates on RBSE 12th results will be released on the official website of the Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to an official from the RBSE, , the state level board which conducts secondary and higher secondary annual certificate examinations, the RBSE 12th result will be released for more than 5 lakh students.

RBSE 12th result 2020: Direct link

RBSE 12th result 2020 will be released on this direct link:

RBSE 12th result 2020 direct link

RBSE 12th result 2020: Where to check

Candidates who are waiting for RBSE 12th result 2020 may check their results online at rajresults.nic.in. The RBSE results are also expected to be released online at third party private portals like examresults.net.

RBSE 12th result 2020: When to check

RBSE 12th result will be released online on July 21 at 3.15 pm.

RBSE 12th result 2020: How to check

Students may download their BSER 12th results following these steps:

Step One: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board results; rajresults.nic.in

Step Two: Click on the "Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2020 Result" link given on the homepage

Step Three: Enter your roll number and captcha given there

Step Four: Download your RBSE 12th Arts results from the next page open.

The Board had earlier postponed some of the Class 12 examinations. The postponed papers were held between June 18 and June 30.

The Board announced Class 12 result for Science stream within 19 days of conducting the exams. In Science stream, 91.96 per cent students have passed. There were total 2,37,305 students in science stream this year.

The result for Commerce stream was announced on July 13. Total 36,549 students sat for 12th exam in Commerce stream and 94.49 per cent passed. In commerce stream, 96.94 per cent girls and 93.18 per cent boys passed.



