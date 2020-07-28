Rajresults.nic.in 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board 10th Result Soon @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER), Ajmer, will release the RBSE 10th result today. According to an official announcement, the BSER 10th result will be released today at 4.00 pm. The Rajasthan Board results will be available online at rajresults.nic.in and the details about the results will be available online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website of the BSER. Rajresults.nic.in is the results portal of Rajasthan Board. Before this, the RBSE has released the Rajasthan Board results for Class 12 students this month in three different occasions. The RBSE result for Senior Secondary Science students was announced on July 8 while the Commerce stream results were declared on July 13 . The BSER result for Class 12 Arts students was released on July 21.

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has confirmed yesterday that the RBSE Class 10 results will be announced on Tuesday.

RBSE 10th result 2020: Direct link

Students who are waiting for the RBSE 10th results may use the direct link provided here to download their results:

RBSE 10th result 2020 direct link

Students who have appeared for the Rajasthan Board exams in February and June would need their roll number of RBSE examinations to check the BSER 10th results.

Apart from the official website, the RBSE results will also be released online on private third party portals like examresults.net.

The RBSE results for Class 10 students are delayed this year due to the COVID-19 crisis. Last year RBSE had declared the Class 10 exam result on June 3. 79.85% of the total students had passed the exam.

The Rajasthan Board had conducted the Class 10 exam for a total of 8,65,895 students this year. The Class 10 board exam under RBSE was held in February-March and June.

The exam could not be completed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the remaining papers it was again held on June 29 and June 30.

The Board had earlier decided to promot Class 9 and Class 11 students to next class on the basis of their performance in three unit tests, half-yearly examination, co-curricular activities, and all-round performance during the academic year. The Board has provided one-time relaxation for promotion of students to next grade in light of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

National and state boards like Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations or CISCE, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal among others have already released the Class 10 results.