Rajnath Singh Announces 100 New Sainik Schools; Says Will Provide Opportunity For Girls To Join Armed Forces

Image credit: Shutterstock Rajnath Singh announces setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has announced the setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools today, January 8. The minister while chairing the webinar on Sainik Schools also suggested the Department of Defence and Sainik School Society to devise a mechanism for ranking all Sainik Schools on the basis of the performance and audit. This, Mr Singh said, will lead to a healthy competition among the schools, besides providing encouragement to try different innovations. He said, along with the curriculum, children should be exposed to patriotism and loyalty towards the nation as it will help in building their character and benefit the country.

“The setting up of 100 new Sainik schools will provide an opportunity to girls to join the Armed Forces and contribute to national security,” the minister added.

The government believes in increasing the role of women in the Armed Forces and a series of steps have been taken in that direction, including clearing the way for admission of girls in Sainik Schools and providing Permanent Commission to women officers, an official statement said.

The minister, as per the official statement, exuded confidence the decision to establish new Sainik schools will encourage girls to realise their dreams of serving the country.

He stated that while ‘Sainik’ signifies unity, discipline and devotion, ‘School’ is the centre of education, therefore, Sainik schools are playing a pivotal role in making children capable citizens.

Mr Singh added that the Government is focussing on providing quality education to the youth of the country as it lays a solid foundation for the all-round development of society. “Quality education is the fourth of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations. There are several other goals under ‘quality education’. It has been our strong political commitment to achieve these goals. Several schemes like Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan are being run. Setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools is another important step in that direction,” he said.