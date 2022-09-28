Rajiv Gandhi University UG Admission 2022: Registration Last Date Through CUET Tomorrow; Direct Link

  • Home
The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) will close the application window for undergraduate (UG) admission for the academic session 2022-23 tomorrow, September 29.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 28, 2022 4:24 pm IST

Rajiv Gandhi University UG admission 2022

RGU UG Admission 2022: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) will close the application window for undergraduate (UG) admission for the academic session 2022-23 tomorrow, September 29. Candidates who have qualified the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 are eligible to apply online on the official website- rgu.ac.in. Earlier the last date to register for the UG programmes was September 28.

The university is conducting the admission process for various UG programmes including Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Agriculture, BSc in Geology, Bachelor in Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelors in Fine Arts (BFA) and Bachelor in Music (B Music). The candidates can check the details on eligibility criteria from the official website. Candidates must pay Rs 300 as an application fee to register for admission.

Rajiv Gandhi University UG Admission 2022: Important Dates

  • Start date of online registration: September 20, 2022
  • Last date to fill application form: September 29, 2022
  • Candidates to be called for skill tests: September 30, 2022
  • Skill test date: October 6-7, 2022
  • Notification of merit list: On or before October 8, 2022
  • Verification of documents: October 10 to 12, 2022
  • Commencement of classes: October 13, 2022

Direct Link: RGU UG Admission 2022 Application Form

RGU UG Admission 2022: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official website – rgucuet.samarth.edu.in
  • Go to the 'New Registration' tab and fill in all the required details.
  • Cross-check details and upload the required documents.
  • Pay the application fee and click on submit.
  • Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.
Common University Entrance Test Rajiv Gandhi University, Itanagar
