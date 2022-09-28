Rajiv Gandhi University UG Admission 2022: Registration Last Date Through CUET Tomorrow; Direct Link

Rajiv Gandhi University UG admission 2022

RGU UG Admission 2022: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) will close the application window for undergraduate (UG) admission for the academic session 2022-23 tomorrow, September 29. Candidates who have qualified the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 are eligible to apply online on the official website- rgu.ac.in. Earlier the last date to register for the UG programmes was September 28.

The university is conducting the admission process for various UG programmes including Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Agriculture, BSc in Geology, Bachelor in Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelors in Fine Arts (BFA) and Bachelor in Music (B Music). The candidates can check the details on eligibility criteria from the official website. Candidates must pay Rs 300 as an application fee to register for admission.

Rajiv Gandhi University UG Admission 2022: Important Dates

Start date of online registration: September 20, 2022

Last date to fill application form: September 29, 2022

Candidates to be called for skill tests: September 30, 2022

Skill test date: October 6-7, 2022

Notification of merit list: On or before October 8, 2022

Verification of documents: October 10 to 12, 2022

Commencement of classes: October 13, 2022

