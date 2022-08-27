  • Home
The ranking was based on five broad parameters like academic and research excellence, industry interface and placement, infrastructure and facilities, governance, admissions and diversity and outreach.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 27, 2022 3:54 pm IST
Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Ranked As 13th Top Government Medical College In India
Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in the Tanda district here has been listed as the 13th top government medical college in the country.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Dharamshala:

Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in the Tanda district here has been listed as the 13th top government medical college in the country, as per the Outlook- Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE) rankings. Principal Dr Bhanu Awasthi said, "Most significantly our institute has been ranked as sixth in academics and research with only All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) New Delhi, Institute Of Medical Sciences (IMS) Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Pondicherry, King George's Medical University (KGMC) Lucknow and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) New Delhi ranked above it."

The ranking was based on five broad parameters like academic and research excellence, industry interface and placement, infrastructure and facilities, governance, admissions and diversity and outreach, he added. The medical college was also ranked eighth among the emerging medical colleges in another survey conducted by the India Today Magazine recently, he said.

"The institution over a period has set in place a process to oversee activities related to surveys and ranking which is headed by Dr Sunil Raina, Professor and Head Community Medicine," said Dr Awasthi. He also praised Dr Raman Chauhan, Associate Professor for consistently responding to queries raised during the survey and congratulated the faculty, staff and students of the institute for their efforts in bringing laurels to the institute. Established in 1996, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (DRPGMC) is a government medical college and hospital located in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

