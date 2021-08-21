Rajasthan University UG Admission 2021: Application Deadline Extended

Image credit: Shutterstock Rajasthan University UG admission 2021: Apply till August 23 at admission.uniraj.edu.in (representational)

Rajasthan University UG admission 2021: The University of Rajasthan has extended the last date to apply for undergraduate (UG) admission. The application form can be submitted up to August 23 at admission.uniraj.edu.in. Previously, the last date to apply was August 19. The registration process started on August 9. The university has asked students to download the information bulletin and read it before applying.

So far, 43,831 students have registered for UG admissions at Rajasthan University, as per data shared on the admission portal. The university has received the most number of applications for admission to BA and BSc pass courses at affiliated colleges.

Rajasthan University Admission: Apply here

Meanwhile, registration for re-admission to UG courses at Rajasthan University will end today, August 21.

Rajasthan University has asked students to fill only one form at a time from the browser and logout after submitting and downloading the form.

Before making the payment, candidates must read the information carefully, as there is no facility to edit the application form once the fee is paid, it said.

Steps To Apply For Rajasthan University Admission 2021

Go to admission.uniraj.edu.in Click on apply now Read the instructions Click on the option to register. Generate the login credentials and login Fill the application form, upload the documents Review your application, pay the fee and submit Download the filled application form and logout from the admission portal

According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), universities must complete the undergraduate admission process for the 2021-22 academic session by September-end, and begin classes for them in October.