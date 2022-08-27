  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan University Students' Union: Independent Candidate Nirmal Chaudhury Elected President

Rajasthan University Students' Union: Independent Candidate Nirmal Chaudhury Elected President

Independent candidate Nirmal Chaudhary was elected as the president of the Rajasthan University Students' Union in Jaipur on Saturday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 27, 2022 11:10 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIM Lucknow Launches New Chief Marketing Officer Programme
IIM Lucknow Opens Applications For Executive Program In AI For Business
IIM Lucknow Invites Applications For Executive Programme In Strategic Finance
IIM Lucknow Invites Applications For Executive Programme In Strategic HR
IIM Lucknow Launches Executive Programme In Data Science With Eruditus
IIM Lucknow Launches Advanced Management Programme In Financial Services And Capital Markets
Rajasthan University Students' Union: Independent Candidate Nirmal Chaudhury Elected President
Nirmal Chaudhary was elected as the president of the Rajasthan University Students' Union in Jaipur.
Jaipur:

Independent candidate Nirmal Chaudhary was elected as the president of the Rajasthan University Students' Union in Jaipur on Saturday, defeating his nearest rival Niharika Jorwal, another independent candidate, with a margin of over 1,400 votes. Ms Jorwal is the daughter of state minister Murari Meena, who is considered close to former deputy chief minister and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

She contested the election as an independent candidate after she was denied a ticket by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student's wing of the Congress. Mr Chaudhary got 4,043 votes while Ms Jorwal bagged 2,576 votes. NSUI candidate Ritu Barala finished the poll race in the third position with 2,010 votes and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Narendra Yadav occupied the fourth spot with 988 votes.

Meanwhile, the NSUI has expelled Ms Jorwal and five others for contesting the polls as rebel candidates. Independent candidate Amish Meena was elected as the vice president, ABVP's Arvind Jajara as the general secretary and NSUI nominee Dhara Kumwat as the joint secretary. The panel members were administered the oath after the results were announced.

Talking to reporters, Mr Chaudhary said several conspiracies were hatched by his rivals to ensure his defeat but the students voted in his favour. He said he will present a report card of his performance in a month. Results of the student body election in other universities of the state and their constituent colleges were also announced on Saturday. The polling was held on Friday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Rajasthan Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS ICET Result 2022 (Out) Live: Telangana ICET Result, Answer Key Available At Icet.tsche.ac.in; Merit List
Live | TS ICET Result 2022 (Out) Live: Telangana ICET Result, Answer Key Available At Icet.tsche.ac.in; Merit List
Bihar UGEAC 2022 Registration Window Open; Apply till September 9
Bihar UGEAC 2022 Registration Window Open; Apply till September 9
JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Important Things To Carry, Key Points
JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Important Things To Carry, Key Points
TS DOST 2022 Phase Two Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
TS DOST 2022 Phase Two Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
SAMS Odisha BEd Result 2022 Out, Direct Link Here
SAMS Odisha BEd Result 2022 Out, Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................