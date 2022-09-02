Rajasthan University Result 2022 Out For BA First Year Exams; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates are required to enter their roll number and other credentials to download the Rajasthan University result 2022.

Rajasthan University Result 2022: Rajasthan University has released the result for the April session examinations on September 1, 2022. The candidates can check the Rajasthan University Bachelor of Arts (BA) result 2022 through the official website-- uniraj.ac.in. Candidates are required to enter their roll number and other credentials to download the Rajasthan University result 2022.

Rajasthan University has also released the BA third year result 2022 along with the BA first year result on its official website. The university conducted the BA Part 1 and Part 3 examinations in the month of May and June 2022.

Rajasthan University BA Part 1 and Part 3 exam result 2022 Direct Link

Rajasthan University Result 2022: Steps to Check

Visit the official website--uniraj.ac.in

Click on the result tab on the homepage.

Click on Rajasthan University BA Part 1/ Part 3 result 2022 link.

Enter the login details.

The Rajasthan University BA result will get displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The Rajasthan University is a public and state university which conducted the BA course examination for the private, regular, non-college and ex-students.