Rajasthan University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Announces RPVT 2022 Result

RPVT 2022 Result: Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS), Bikaner has declared the result for Rajasthan Pre Veterinary Test (RPVT 2022). The candidates who have appeared in the RPVT exam 2022 can check result on the official website- rajuvas.org.

To check RPVT 2022 result on the official website- rajuvas.org, candidates need to use registration number and password. RPVT 2022 result will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

RPVT 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard

The qualified candidates can take admission to Bachelor in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry degree course offered at constituent and affiliated private veterinary colleges of RAJUVAS.