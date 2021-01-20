  • Home
Candidates who took RUHS UG 2020 on January 12 will be able to access their RUHS UG BPharm and DPharm results at ruhsraj.org.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 20, 2021 6:56 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RUHS UG BPharm, DPharm Result Out At Ruhsraj.org
New Delhi:

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) undergraduate pharmacy result has been announced. Candidates who took RUHS UG 2020 on January 12 will be able to access their RUHS UG BPharm and DPharm results at ruhsraj.org. RUHS Pharmacy merit list 2020 has mention of candidate’s roll number, candidate's name, father's name and RUHS BPharm and DPharm scores. RUHS BPharm and RUHS DPharm results have been announced for as many as 2,331 candidates. Only aspirants shortlisted in RUHS UG Pharmacy 2020 result will be called for counselling and choice filling process.

RUHS UG Pharmacy Result 2020 -- Direct Link

RUHS UG Pharmacy Results 2020 -- How To Download

Step 1: Visit ruhsraj.org

Step 2: On the ‘Rajasthan Centralized Admissions 2020 for Pharmacy’ tab, click on Provisional Result of RUHS UG Pharmacy (B.Pharm and D.Pharm) Entrance Examination-2020 held on 12-January-2021

Step 3: On the next window, check the RUHS UG result

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has also provided the formula to be followed in case when two candidates score the same marks in the RUHS UG Pharmacy entrance examination. The tie is dealt with using the following order of preferences:

  • Candidate with higher marks in 10+2 or other equivalent examination

  • Older candidate

  • Candidate with higher marks in Secondary examination (class 10) or other equivalent examination

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur
