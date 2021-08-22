  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan University Extends Deadline To Apply For UG Courses

Rajasthan University Extends Deadline To Apply For UG Courses

Candidates who wish to apply for admission in the varsity, must visit the official website, uniraj.ac.in, by August 23, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 22, 2021 11:15 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Rajasthan University UG Admission 2021: Application Deadline Extended
Rajasthan University Exams To Be Held In July Or August
University Of Rajasthan Announces Summer Vacation Till June 30
Rajasthan University BA Part 3 Result 2020 Announced; Check Here
Rajasthan University Announces UG, PG Final-Year Exam Dates
West Bengal Higher Secondary Council To Follow Government Advice On Introducing Semesters
Rajasthan University Extends Deadline To Apply For UG Courses
Rajasthan University has extended the application deadline
New Delhi:

Rajasthan University has extended the application deadline for undergraduate courses programmes. Candidates who wish to apply for admission in the varsity, must visit the official website, uniraj.ac.in, by August 23, 2021. Rajasthan University admission 2021 process commenced on August 9 for UG courses.

Rajasthan University Admission 2021: Here’s How To Apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for admission in Rajasthan University:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan University– uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the main website, click on the link that reads 'UG Admission (2021-22).'

Step 3: A new page will open. Now, click on the admission link.

Step 4: Here’s the direct link-- Rajasthan University Admission

Step 5: Candidates need to register first by entering name, login ID and password. A link will be sent to your registered email ID.

Step 6: Login in with by entering details like name, educational qualifications, contact details, etc.

Step 7: Upload all the documents like photograph and scanned image of signature in the prescribed format.

Step 8: Click on the ‘submit’ tab

Step 9: Take a print out of the acknowledgement page

Click here for more Education News
Rajasthan University UG Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Programme To Upgrade Residential Schools In Karnataka To Be Taken Up: Chief Minister
Programme To Upgrade Residential Schools In Karnataka To Be Taken Up: Chief Minister
JEE Main 2021: Check NIT Nagpur's Cut-Off From Last Year
JEE Main 2021: Check NIT Nagpur's Cut-Off From Last Year
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Admit Card Released, Direct Link
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Admit Card Released, Direct Link
West Bengal Higher Secondary Council To Follow Government Advice On Introducing Semesters
West Bengal Higher Secondary Council To Follow Government Advice On Introducing Semesters
Maharashtra Teacher Awarded For Introducing “Jungle Batches”, Taking Education To Remotest Hamlets
Maharashtra Teacher Awarded For Introducing “Jungle Batches”, Taking Education To Remotest Hamlets
.......................... Advertisement ..........................