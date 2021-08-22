Rajasthan University Extends Deadline To Apply For UG Courses

Rajasthan University has extended the application deadline

Rajasthan University has extended the application deadline for undergraduate courses programmes. Candidates who wish to apply for admission in the varsity, must visit the official website, uniraj.ac.in, by August 23, 2021. Rajasthan University admission 2021 process commenced on August 9 for UG courses.

Rajasthan University Admission 2021: Here’s How To Apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for admission in Rajasthan University:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan University– uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the main website, click on the link that reads 'UG Admission (2021-22).'

Step 3: A new page will open. Now, click on the admission link.

Step 4: Here’s the direct link-- Rajasthan University Admission

Step 5: Candidates need to register first by entering name, login ID and password. A link will be sent to your registered email ID.

Step 6: Login in with by entering details like name, educational qualifications, contact details, etc.

Step 7: Upload all the documents like photograph and scanned image of signature in the prescribed format.

Step 8: Click on the ‘submit’ tab

Step 9: Take a print out of the acknowledgement page