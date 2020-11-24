Image credit: Shutterstock Rajasthan University BA Part 3 Result 2020 Announced; Check Here

Rajasthan University BA part 3 result 2020: The University of Rajasthan has announced BA part 3 (final year) exam result on its result website. Candidates, who wrote the exam can check their result at result.uniraj.ac.in. Currently, the official website is not opening as it has crashed due to heavy traffic. Candidates are advised to keep patience and try again after some time to check their results.

Rajasthan University conducted undergraduate and postgraduate final year exams from July to September. Postgraduate final-year exams were held from July 15 to August 18 and exams for undergraduate programmes were conducted from July 15 to September 7.

How To Check Rajasthan University Result 2020

When the website starts working again, follow these steps to check Rajasthan University BA result:

Go to the official result website of Rajasthan University -- result.uniraj.ac.in.

Click on the student’s corner tab

Click on BA part 3 results

A login window will appear

Key in your login credentials and click on submit

Rajasthan University BA part 3 result will be displayed on the screen

Check result and take a printout for future reference