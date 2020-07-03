Rajasthan University Announces UG, PG Final-Year Exam Dates

The University of Rajasthan, Jaipur, has announced revised dates for undergraduate and postgraduate exams on the official website, uniraj.ac.in. According to the tentative schedule, Postgraduate final-year exams will be conducted from July 15 to August 18, 2020. Exams for undergraduate programmes will begin on July 15 and end on September 7.

Previously, Rajasthan University had decided to postpone the exams scheduled from March 19 to 31, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The date sheet for the final-year postgraduate exams is “tentative” which could mean it is subject to change depending upon the COVID-19 situation. The university, however, did not give any clarification on it.

The university has also extended the last date to submit re-admission forms to July 7, 2020.

“The last date to fill-up provisional re-admission forms for first-year and second-year students of the colleges affiliated to Rajasthan University and postgraduate second-semester students is being extended to July 5….” an official statement said.