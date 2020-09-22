Rajasthan University 2020: Admission Merit List Released At Uniraj.ac.in

The University of Rajasthan has released the Rajasthan University 2020 result on September 21 in online mode on uniraj.ac.in. The third merit list for admissions has been released for UG programmes. The first and second merit list for UG programmes was released on September 2 and September 12, respectively. The result of Rajasthan University PG programmes will be declared individually. The candidates are required to log in to their portal and download the Rajasthan University result 2020.

The Rajasthan University 2020 merit list is prepared for UG programmes on the basis of the marks scored by candidates in their previous qualifying examinations.

Candidates can check the PDF files of Rajasthan University result 2020 and report to the venue for the counselling process

How To Check Rajasthan University Merit List

Candidates who have applied for UG courses can follow these steps to check the merit list:

Step 1. Go the official website of the University of Rajasthan- univraj.org

Step 2. Click on "UG admissions 2020-2021"

Step 3. Click on "UG Admissions 2020 Merit List "

Step 4. The list of colleges affiliated to the University of Rajasthan will appear on the screen

Step 5. Select the college and check the merit list of Rajasthan University 2020