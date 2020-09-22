  • Home
  • Education
  • Rajasthan University 2020: Admission Merit List Released At Uniraj.ac.in

Rajasthan University 2020: Admission Merit List Released At Uniraj.ac.in

The University of Rajasthan has released the Rajasthan University 2020 result on September 21 in online mode on uniraj.ac.in. The third merit list for admissions has been released for UG programmes.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 22, 2020 10:55 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Chhattisgarh Open School Result 2020 Declared; CGSOS Releases Scores For Class 10, 12 At Cgsos.co.in
HPSOS Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Date Sheet Released @ Hpbose.org
Sikkim: Special SNT Bus Services For Students Appearing For Exams In Gangtok
Indian School Of Business Inks Pact With Guidance Tamil Nadu To Promote Investment
NLAT 2020: Supreme Court Quashes NLSIU Bengaluru’s Notification For Holding Separate Entrance Exam
Stop Students From Dropping Out: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister
Rajasthan University 2020: Admission Merit List Released At Uniraj.ac.in
Rajasthan University 2020: Admission Merit List Released At Uniraj.ac.in
New Delhi:

The University of Rajasthan has released the Rajasthan University 2020 result on September 21 in online mode on uniraj.ac.in. The third merit list for admissions has been released for UG programmes. The first and second merit list for UG programmes was released on September 2 and September 12, respectively. The result of Rajasthan University PG programmes will be declared individually. The candidates are required to log in to their portal and download the Rajasthan University result 2020.

The Rajasthan University 2020 merit list is prepared for UG programmes on the basis of the marks scored by candidates in their previous qualifying examinations.

Candidates can check the PDF files of Rajasthan University result 2020 and report to the venue for the counselling process

How To Check Rajasthan University Merit List

Candidates who have applied for UG courses can follow these steps to check the merit list:

Step 1. Go the official website of the University of Rajasthan- univraj.org

Step 2. Click on "UG admissions 2020-2021"

Step 3. Click on "UG Admissions 2020 Merit List "

Step 4. The list of colleges affiliated to the University of Rajasthan will appear on the screen

Step 5. Select the college and check the merit list of Rajasthan University 2020

Click here for more Education News
University of Rajasthan University of Rajasthan UG Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Guwahati 22nd Convocation Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Virtually Address Students
Live | IIT Guwahati 22nd Convocation Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Virtually Address Students
DU Admissions: ECA Trials Should Be Held With All Precautions, Says DU Executive Council
DU Admissions: ECA Trials Should Be Held With All Precautions, Says DU Executive Council
Chhattisgarh Open School Result 2020 Declared; CGSOS Releases Scores For Class 10, 12 At Cgsos.co.in
Chhattisgarh Open School Result 2020 Declared; CGSOS Releases Scores For Class 10, 12 At Cgsos.co.in
HPSOS Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Date Sheet Released @ Hpbose.org
HPSOS Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Date Sheet Released @ Hpbose.org
Sikkim: Special SNT Bus Services For Students Appearing For Exams In Gangtok
Sikkim: Special SNT Bus Services For Students Appearing For Exams In Gangtok
.......................... Advertisement ..........................