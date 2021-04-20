Rajasthan Technical University Postpones PhD Interview; New Dates Soon

RTU postpones PhD interview in view of COVID-19

Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) has postponed the PhD interview in view of the rapid increase in active COVID-19 cases. The PhD interviews were scheduled to be held on April 16-17. The university will announce the PhD interview dates and their modes of conduct shortly.

“Due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic and looking at the difficulty faced by the PhD candidates in travelling, the PhD interview with DRC for admission scheduled on 16th April 2021 and 17th April 2021 are hereby postponed with the permission of HVC,” read a statement on the Rajasthan Technical University website.

It further added: “The new dates and the mode of conduct of the interview with detailed instructions shall be informed to you in the coming days.”

The Rajasthan Technical University Kota has also postponed the first and third semester undergraduate exams and postgraduate first semester exams. The university will review the COVID-19 situation closely and a decision on the postponed exams will be taken “after concurrence of the State Government and approval of the University competent authority”. The Rajasthan Technical University has been holding the classes online for semesters including second, fourth, sixth and seventh.